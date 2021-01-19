Maison Title and The Law Office of Granger, Trant & Leger has expanded to a downtown Lafayette location at 716 W. Congress St. with a grand opening celebration at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Attorney Christopher Granger, Benjamin Trant and J.C. Leger first opened a location in Grand Coteau in 2018 and offer professional and personal legal services for residential and commercial real estate transactions.
The second location will include attorney Florencia Ibanez, who will head the firm’s family law division and Spanish-speaking clients for Maison Title.