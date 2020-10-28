Bayou Teche Brewing will unveil Valor Stout, a coffee stout beer made from MRE coffee used in the military, on Nov. 7 with proceeds to benefit the Acadiana Veteran Alliance.

The event will be 2-6 p.m. at the brewery in Arnaudville and will be open to the public.

The AVA is a nonprofit that helps veterans, military spouses and transitioning military, president and founder Andrew Ward said.

Ward said he got the idea from a friend in Colorado who sent him a picture of Fallen Hero beer, which benefits the Fallen Heroes Foundation.

He then reached out to Karlos Knott, president and founder of Bayou Teche Brewing Company, about the idea. Knott, he noted, is also a Desert Storm veteran.

“I was an Army Cavalry Scout for eight years and ate my share of MREs and drank a lot of MRE coffee,” Knott said. “We are thrilled to work with the Acadiana Veterans Alliance on this fun and meaningful project. Adding MRE coffee actually worked quite well with the stout beer we brewed. It’s rich with roast coffee and chocolate on both the nose and the palate."