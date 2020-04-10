Stuller Inc., which suspended operations March 23 but continued to pay its employees, laid off an unspecified number of workers this week.

A company spokesperson confirmed Friday evening the jewelry manufacturer, which employed 1,263 prior to the shutdown, had a staff reduction this week in response to the impact COVID-19 has had on the business.

Some associates will be on a reduced work schedule beginning Monday, the spokesperson said, and company officials are still meeting with other employees regarding the matter.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The layoffs came while company president Danny Clark announced earlier this week the company would resume business Monday by shipping only in-stock items. He did not specify how many employees the company would be put back to work.

Stuller, the largest fine jewelry manufacturer in North America, will also work to “rebuild and deliver custom and manufactured items with plans of being fully capable by May 4,” he wrote.

Company officials have answered hundreds of inquiries and received support from customers since operations were suspended, Clark wrote.

The layoffs add to a growing number of unemployed workers in Lafayette Parish and across the state and nation. Nearly 15,000 unemployment claims were filed in Lafayette Parish between March 16 and April 3, including 5,554 last week.