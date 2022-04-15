ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alteration

WAREHOUSE: 136 Galbert Road, description, interior renovation and demo; applicant, Mark Thomas; contractor, L. Mark Builders, $592,867.

STORAGE: 120 Southpark Road, description, install sprinkler system and remove interior walls, applicant, All American Transfer & Storage/Acadiana Movers; contractor, owner, $49,999.

SALON: 1409 Verot School Road, Suite 300, description, new tenant build out; applicant, MR Construction; contractor, Mackie Reaux Construction; $75,000.

OFFICE: 500 Johnston St., Suite 102, description, office buildout; applicant and contractor, Stephen Ortego; $30,000.

PAVILION: 310 N. Sterling St., description, pavilion for existing event center; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, owner; $10,000.

Commercial demolition

OFFICE: 400 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 2100, description, demo suite; applicant and contractor, CM Miciotto & Son; $15,000.

New commercial

None filed.

Inside info on doing business in Acadiana

In an ever-evolving business landscape, you need trusted information from a reliable source to help you make decisions. We provide that — daily data, analysis and insights from local experts.

New residential

112 Rue Felicite: Manuel Builders, $371,250.

109 Cherrywood Drive: Shivers Brothers, $293,310.

120 Gallet Road, Youngsville: Privat General Contractors, $276,750.

112 Sanctuary Lane: Platinum Homes, $266,850.

302 Decatur Lane: Platinum Homes, $255,600.

613 Bourdette Drive: Raybuilt Quality Homes, $222,030.

102 Blue Harbor: McLain Homes, $273,600.

201 Tall Meadows Lane: DSLD, $207,000.