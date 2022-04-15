Interior alteration
WAREHOUSE: 136 Galbert Road, description, interior renovation and demo; applicant, Mark Thomas; contractor, L. Mark Builders, $592,867.
STORAGE: 120 Southpark Road, description, install sprinkler system and remove interior walls, applicant, All American Transfer & Storage/Acadiana Movers; contractor, owner, $49,999.
SALON: 1409 Verot School Road, Suite 300, description, new tenant build out; applicant, MR Construction; contractor, Mackie Reaux Construction; $75,000.
OFFICE: 500 Johnston St., Suite 102, description, office buildout; applicant and contractor, Stephen Ortego; $30,000.
PAVILION: 310 N. Sterling St., description, pavilion for existing event center; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, owner; $10,000.
Commercial demolition
OFFICE: 400 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 2100, description, demo suite; applicant and contractor, CM Miciotto & Son; $15,000.
New commercial
None filed.
New residential
112 Rue Felicite: Manuel Builders, $371,250.
109 Cherrywood Drive: Shivers Brothers, $293,310.
120 Gallet Road, Youngsville: Privat General Contractors, $276,750.
112 Sanctuary Lane: Platinum Homes, $266,850.
302 Decatur Lane: Platinum Homes, $255,600.
613 Bourdette Drive: Raybuilt Quality Homes, $222,030.
102 Blue Harbor: McLain Homes, $273,600.
201 Tall Meadows Lane: DSLD, $207,000.