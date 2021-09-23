The Grand 16 Lafayette will open a large format auditorium that will feature 4K laser projection, updated seating and other amenities starting Friday.
The Grand Premium Experience, or GPX, will open at the theater, 3141 Johnston St., and include immersive Dolby Atmos sound, high-backed rockers that are wider and more comfortable than traditional theater seating, VSS-Southern Theatres announced. The space will open in time for several blockbuster movies to debut.
“We are excited to provide the Acadiana market a luxury movie-going experience with the addition of the GPX auditorium to The Grand 16 Lafayette”, said James Wood, CEO of VSS-Southern Theatres. “The addition of the GPX auditorium, coupled with the luxury, powered recliners at The Grand 14 Ambassador, has uniquely elevated the movie-going experience for our guests in the Acadiana area.”
Updates are also planned for two other Southern Theatres locations in Acadiana, The Grand 14 Ambassador in Lafayette and The Grand 10 in New Iberia. At The Grand 14, 2315 Kaliste Saloom Road, all remaining auditoriums will be converted to luxury, powered recliners. The first half of the theatre has already been converted and the remaining auditoriums will be converted to those same luxury recliners prior to Thanksgiving.
Both Lafayette theaters will offer beer, wine and daiquiris.
For a limited time, The Grand 10 customers can buy tickets for only $5.