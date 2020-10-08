A Lafayette-based H2O LLC, which specialize in water treatment solutions for offshore oil and gas markets, was named Exporter of the Year by the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

The company, which has used EXIM’s export credit insurance to support its international sales since 2017, provides high quality water treatment solutions for the offshore oil and gas markets. It later expanded into the commercial marine industry and has designed and built systems to provide potable water using reverse osmosis desalination, help control biofouling utilizing electrochlorination technology and treat sewage to meet environmental discharge standards for clients around the world.

Founded in 1980, H2O grew its international customer base and later turned to EXIM’s export credit insurance to maintain an acceptable level of risk for a small business with 32 employees. Now with clients in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and South America, H2O’s international sales made up about 37 percent of total sales last year but are on track to exceed 50 percent this year.

“EXIM’s export credit insurance program has allowed us to make additional credit sales to clients that would otherwise pose too great a risk for a small company,” H2O CEO Jess Fike said.

Since 2017, EXIM has supported exports valued at nearly $3.6 million to 18 countries. The company’s policies are facilitated by Lafayette-based EXIM broker J. Maxime Roy, Inc., with offices in Texas, South Carolina and New York. Since 2014, EXIM has supported exports valued at $880 million from 100 companies — including 68 small businesses — across Louisiana.