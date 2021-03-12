Commercial additions, alterations
OTHER: 2516 Johnston St., Lafayette; Cosmetology Training Center, owner; ACSW Architects, applicant and contractor; $5,000.00
OTHER: 405 E. University Ave., Lafayette; Louis J. Michot & Associates, owner; KOK, applicant; A-Team General Contractors, contractor; $37,583.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 325 E. Main St., Lafayette; Talecris Plasma Resource, owner; description, interior renovations; Jency Landry, applicant; Mark Laborde Builders, contractor; $269,500.
HOSPITAL: 1214 Coolidge St., Lafayette; Lafayette General Medical Center, owner and applicant; description, mother-baby renovation, NICU expansion; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $16,244,984.
GENERAL RETAIL: 209 Jefferson St., Lafayette; David Ryder, owner; Mohamed Mirian, applicant; Delta Home Improvement of the South LLC, contractor; $42,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 102 Carmel Drive, Lafayette; Nellie D. Zimmerman, owner; description, Werkspace Unlimited renovation; Tabatha Bellard Larry Phillips, applicant; C&G General Construction Services, contractor; $340,000.
BANK: 3600 Johnston St., Lafayette; JD Bank, owner; Polo Padilla, applicant; Triad Construction Services LLC, contractor; $165,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 810 Jefferson St., Lafayette; 800 Jefferson St. Partners, owner; new tenant space for Juliet Hotel; Rossclaire Construction, contractor; $10,000.
OTHER: 200 Terminal Drive, Lafayette; Lafayette Airport Commission, owner; description, taxiway; Ashley Simon, applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $10,399,000.
Commercial demolitions
OTHER: 1450 Ridge Road, Duson; Charles N. Wooten Jr., owner; Melody Smith, applicant; self, contractor; $6,500.
OTHER: 103 Kaliste Saloom Road, B, Lafayette: D&K Enterprises Inc., owner; description, Smoothie Bar interior demolition only; Cajun Nation Nutrition, applicant; self, contractor; $1,000.
New houses
125 Jomela Drive, Lafayette; Edson Davis Design; $526,500.
102 Birdwatch Lane, Lafayette; Baudoin Custom Homes Inc.; $472,500.
214 Dayna Drive, Carencro; Damian Dalfrey; $301,500.
330 Breaux Road, Lafayette; Armando And Monica Perry; $360,000.
502 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $171,000.
300 Ridgecroft Drive, Lafayette Parish; EJ Rock Construction; $355,500.
207 Manor House Lane, Lafayette; Ray Built Quality Homes LLC; $225,000.
419 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
415 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $211,500.
104 Grandmark St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $315,000.
407 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $310,500.
108 Grandmark St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $265,500.
413 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $279,000.
116 Grandmark St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
112 Grandmark St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $288,000.
305 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $202,500.
109 Bird of Paradise Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
111 Bird of Paradise Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $319,500.
114 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $252,000.
306 Shinnecock Hills Drive, Broussard; Ross and Cindy Huval; $423,000.
102 Coles Creek Drive, Carencro; Randy J. Broussard Construction; $166,500.
315 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $171,000.
302 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.
409 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $265,500.
209 Durke Road, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $198,000.
103 Monterey Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $220,500.
207 Waterhouse Road, Lafayette Parish; LMA Design Build Group LLC; $315,000.
101 Muscadine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $216,000.
114 Grandmark St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $310,500.
309 Manor House Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $229,500.
121 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $180,000.
117 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $180,000.
107 Peaceful Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Heritage Home Builders Inc.; $324,000.
410 Pascalet Place, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.
111 Old Heritage Lane, Carencro; Mitch Higginbotham Construction; $189,000.
101 Ivory Palm Court, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $295,608.
700 Deer Meadow Blvd., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $226,902.
704 Deer Meadow Blvd., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $287,690.
404 Wyatt lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $286,690.
402 Wyatt lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $209,334.
400 Wyatt lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $194,735.
200 Rue De La Rochelle, Broussard; Rajun Cajun Construction LLC; $491,250.
106 Wishing Well Drive, Broussard; McLain Homes LLC; $270,616.
101 Wishing Well Drive, Broussard; McLain Homes LLC; $223,850.
104 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $203,230.
512 Sandy Bay, Broussard; RBM Carpentry LLC; $242,986.
504 Bronze Palm Way, Broussard; McLain Homes LLC; $429, 638.