The River Marketplace shopping center at the corner of Kaliste Saloom Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway has been sold for to a Tennessee-based real estate company for $39.5 million, records show.
GBT Realty bought the 168,335-square-foot shopping center buildings from San Francisco-based RBL Real Estate, which had bought the property in 2005 as a joint venture with Houston-based Weingarten Realty Investors, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
GBT Realty owns a property in Ruston and other shopping centers in Tennessee, Arkansas and other southern states.
The shopping center includes Total Wine & More, Ross Dress for Less, Books-A-Million and other stores.