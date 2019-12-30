Rader Cyber Security Team Discusses Threats to Small Businesses from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
The list of major security breaches keeps growing: Pensacola, Baltimore, the Texas Attorney General's Office, South Carolina Department of Revenue and the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles.
How do you protect your system from hackers? The cyber security team at Rader Solutions in Lafayette -- chief security officer Tim Fournet, head of security operations Sarah Bryson and cyber security analyst Tyler Robertson -- spoke about that with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Fournet, who has been with Rader for 14 years, said the company typically manages entire computer and telephone systems to prevent problems for businesses ranging in size from 10 to 1,000 employees.
With the increase of criminal activity over the internet, most of which is untraceable, Rader teachers clients to understand the risks that are out there and how to better protect themselves with security measures.
Here are Rader's nine computer safety tips:
1. Use strong passwords.
2. Don’t email sensitive information.
3. Install computer and software updates.
4. When making payments online, make sure the website is using HTTPS.
5. Always secure your wireless network with a good password.
6. Don’t write down passwords or store them in a MS Office document.
7. Be wary of email attachments from unknown senders.
8. Don’t wire money based on an email request from a fellow employee without a verbal affirmation that the request is legitimate.
9. Lock your computer when you walk away.