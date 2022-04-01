If you've lived in Lafayette at any point over the past 75 years, you probably have a strong opinion about Judice Inn.
The no-frills, old-fashioned burger joint is a beloved Lafayette institution that sometimes inspires passionate debates among locals. Fans love Judice Inn for its classic, affordable burgers that are cooked to order in a no-frills atmosphere. Others say the restaurant is overrated, sometimes complaining about overcooked patties or the fact that the Judice Inn prides itself on not serving fries.
Gerald Judice, the burger restaurant's second-generation owner, knows the debate all too well.
"I think in today's market, people are used to having a variety of options," Judice said. "So I think a lot of folks are negative about it because there aren't many options, but the true people that really love our food love it because it has not changed. We have not tried to fix it or change it. They love what they had 30 years ago. They love what they had 60 years ago. And they eat that same product today."
Judice Inn is celebrating 75 years on Saturday with a special that's sure to draw crowds into the restaurant at 3134 Johnston St. Everything — from cheeseburgers and chips to beer, soda and ice cream — will cost $1.
Restaurant management is preparing for the onslaught of customers by adding additional seating and tents outside and providing off-duty law enforcement to escort pedestrians across Johnston Street since parking at Judice Inn will be limited. Instead of arriving at work at 8 a.m. like on a typical Saturday, staff will arrive around 6 a.m. to begin prep work for more than 3,000 burgers.
"The biggest part of the success of this business is the people of Acadiana who have supported us for all these years," Judice said. "The difference between making it and not making it is who's supporting you. It's people coming back."
Judice's dad and uncle opened the restaurant on April 5, 1947, on a shoestring budget.
Brothers Alcide and Marc Judice, who had recently returned to Lafayette after serving in World War II, built the restaurant with the help of their family. Because the brothers both worked day jobs at the time, most of the construction happened under the glow of flashlights after the sun had set.
The brothers and their wives worked long hours to ensure their food and service were top notch. Word quickly spread about the "best hamburgers in town." Judice Inn, which opened in the current location, was far outside of the city limits at that time, but professionals, laborers and college students thought "the drive was well worth the trip."
"I'm not really sure why they chose burgers," Gerald Judice said. "They were both farmers growing up. This was their hobby as well as their job as well as their business. They loved serving food and loved entertaining, but why burgers? I'm not sure. Maybe burgers were just easy. There was nothing but cattle around here at the time."
It wasn't uncommon in the restaurant's early days for people to arrive by horseback. Johnston Street was just being paved, and farmland surrounded the restaurant.
Judice Inn would eventually become a carhop business as the city of Lafayette grew around the restaurant. Although the carhop service ended by the 1980s, it temporarily returned in the early days of the pandemic as restaurant lobbies were forced to close.
"They could come over here and forget their problems for a little bit, sit in that car like they did when they were kids, eat a burger and have a Coke, feed the family and tell those old stories about how they used to come to the same parking lot and just relax," Gerald Judice said.
Judice Inn has served the same hamburger from the start, which is made with "a unique recipe seasoned to the tastes of south Louisianans" and served with a secret sauce and fresh ingredients.
Burgers come with one or two patties — with or without cheese — and special sauce, lettuce, mustard, mayo and a generous slice of onion on the side. Even today, there are few other items on the menu — a handful of sandwiches, chips, drinks, candy and ice cream.
"You don't mess with success," Gerald Judice said.
Judice Inn has been successful, in large part, because of the family behind it. In the early days, Alicide and Marc Judice relied on help from their 15 siblings. Eventually, their own children — 13 total between the two brothers — provided a significant portion of their workforce. They were working as young as 7 and becoming members of the waitstaff by 12. Years later, after the children had grown and pursued their own careers, many continued to drop by Judice Inn to help out and visit with old friends and customers.
Even today, it's not uncommon during the restaurant's peak hours to be waited on by a lawyer, doctor, banker, engineer, accountant, teacher, nurse or business administrator.
Just as it was back in 1947, Judice Inn remains a favorite hangout among people from all walks of life. Regulars might recognize the Booth 2 group that has frequented the restaurant for more than 40 years.
Gerald Judice said he's proud to carry on the tradition started by his father and uncle.
"I hope they're proud," Gerald Judice said. "In my mind, I know they are. I know they wanted this business to continue. It was their baby. They raised us all and put us through college with it. Education as always a big thing in their book. I think they'd be proud of the place today."
Judice Inn employs about 15 people, many of which are the founders' nephews and grandchildren or students studying at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
"The Judice Inn families — not just the Judice family, but the families who have been coming here for generations — feel like this is their place," Gerald Judice said. "They love coming back, love telling their kids the stories about when their dad brought them here or their grandfather brought them here. We've just been very fortunate for all the support we've had amongst the community."
And although he never plans to serve fries at the restaurant, Gerald Judice said it's possible Judice Inn could one day have them on the menu.
"I never say never," Gerald Judice said. "The next generation — whoever takes it over — they might do a lot of different things. Who knows? They might add fries."
Judice Inn will open at 10 a.m. Saturday for the $1 anniversary celebration. No call-in orders will be accepted. Restaurant management recommends parking at the Grand Theatre lot across the street and bringing cash for faster service. Visit facebook.com/judiceinn to learn more.