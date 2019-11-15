How do you break down the invisible barriers that are put up by society and even by ourselves?

That was the question that one panel at Thursday's Innovate South Conference 2019 sought to answer in order to help promote diversity in entrepreneurship. The panel addressed external barriers such as internalized racism, sexism or ageism, along with internal barriers like impostor syndrome or overworking yourself.

"Yes, there are invisible barriers, but they're malleable," said Sarah Sharif, founder of Experimental Civics. "You can make them what they want to be, and you can also help other folks break down what their siloed thinking or assumptions might be a push for more mindfulness from the other party as well."

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Many of the ways these barriers could be broken down can start from within by knowing what you bring to the table and knowing your value. This can allow you to overcome the barriers you put up subconsciously while also allowing you to chip away at external barriers by showing that you are more than others' preconceived notions of you age, race or sex.

Another way to break down barriers is to make sure you're not "the first and last person like you in the room."

According to Corey Jack with One Acadiana, always look for connections that will allow you to help the next generation get their food in the door wherever you go in your professional life. Heidi Raines, CEO of Performance Health Partners, and Marcus Brown from Digital Twin Studios both stressed the importance of being a mentor as well.

According to the panel, when it comes down to the basics of entrepreneurship, there should be more diversity and less barriers because entrepreneurship is at its core about doing things differently than the status quo and breaking down the old barriers to create a new path for yourself.

"Entrepreneurship is all about diversity," Raines said. "When you're an entrepreneur, you tend to think about things differently and do things in your own way. Entrepreneurship doesn't fit within the socio-economic barriers or race, entrepreneurship is diversity."