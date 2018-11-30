New Commercial
Office Building: 309 Settlers Trace Blvd., Lafayette; RNH LLC, owner; description, Hensarling office building shell; Architect Southwest, applicant; Gen Group Construction LLC, contractor; $3,650,000.
Commercial Demolition
Other: 1817 Bertrand Drive, Suite D, Lafayette; Networkz Barbershop LLC, owner; description, interior demolition only Suite D; Jason Walker, applicant; self, contractor; $2,500.
New Homes
309 Wetgrass Drive, Lafayette; Dan Hart III; $274,935.
314 Lasa Lane, Lafayette Parish; Ted Guilbeau; $160,000.
417 Red Robin Trail, Lafayette; Nock and Heather Lemeunier; $481,816.
