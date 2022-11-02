Eunice-based Coastal Plains Meat Co., which launched a direct-to-consumer service in eight regional parishes earlier this year, is now available statewide.
The company’s service, Louisiana Beef Direct, is available thanks to a partnership with UPS, Coastal Plains CEO David Billing and COO Chip Perrin announced.
To kick off the development, the company will offer seven curated boxes for online ordering and delivery.
The service will benefit local cattle producers by connecting them with consumers looking for local products and variety, Billings said.
“The first of its kind in the state, Louisiana Beef Direct will benefit local cattle producers, connecting them to consumers that are looking for local product and variety,” said COO Chip Perrin. “It also helps streamline the marketing process benefitting herds of all sizes and provides another market outlet for local beef.”
Options include the Bold BBQ Box for grilling items, Louisiana Linked Box that will feature smoked sausage, boudin and andouille and the Slow-N-Low Box that will include gravy steaks and cuts meant to be cooked slow and low in a stove pot.
Both Coastal Plains Meat Co. is a veteran-owned business.