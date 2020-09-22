The state department of insurance issued cease and desist orders to two agents in Breaux Bridge for allegedly misappropriating premium funds.
The office issues orders to Tasey Ann Tolliver-Alexander and her husband, Vincent Alexander, with Vincent Alexander Insurance Agency, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced.
Tolliver-Alexander, who had an expired license, allegedly never forwarded payment from an incident in 2019, which led to a policy being cancelled, Donelon said. Alexander was also ordered to cease and desist and issued a summary suspension and revocation of his producer’s license for failure to adequately supervise.
“Victims of agents who collect premiums for insurance coverage are placed at a huge risk for drastic financial losses when they think they have insurance in place for their protection, but do not,” Donelon said. “Consumer protection being our first responsibility, actions like those of these agents will not be tolerated.”
The order comes after the office issued a similar order to a Lafayette insurance agent. That agent said he will appeal.