LHC Group has finalized its purchase of New Jersey-based home health and hospice company AtlantiCare, the company announced Monday morning.

LHC Group and Geisinger finalized their previously announced joint venture partnership in April for home health and hospice services at Geisinger locations in Pennsylvania. These agencies, which serve their local communities in the states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, represent annualized revenue of approximately $35 million.

The home health and hospice service of Geisinger and AtlantiCare deliver patient-centered care for those needing 24/7 access to health care in the comfort of their home and for patients in need of end-of-life care.

The move is part of LHC Group’s ongoing strategy to work with its joint venture partners to expand its service capacity and capability in key markets.

LHC Group provides in-home health care services and is a joint venture partner of choice for 350 hospitals across the United States.