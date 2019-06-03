LHC Group has finalized its purchase of New Jersey-based home health and hospice company AtlantiCare, the company announced Monday morning.
LHC Group and Geisinger finalized their previously announced joint venture partnership in April for home health and hospice services at Geisinger locations in Pennsylvania. These agencies, which serve their local communities in the states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, represent annualized revenue of approximately $35 million.
The home health and hospice service of Geisinger and AtlantiCare deliver patient-centered care for those needing 24/7 access to health care in the comfort of their home and for patients in need of end-of-life care.
The move is part of LHC Group’s ongoing strategy to work with its joint venture partners to expand its service capacity and capability in key markets.
LHC Group provides in-home health care services and is a joint venture partner of choice for 350 hospitals across the United States.
Acadiana Business Today: Bring it to Acadiana: TopGolf, Buc-ee's just some of the national brands the 705Club would like to see come to the Lafayette area; Two sites in Port Barre industrial park gain state certification, now ready for business to move in
Bring it to Acadiana: TopGolf, Buc-ee's just some of the national brands the 705Club would like to see come to the Lafayette area
So you want to see that national chain set up a presence in Acadiana.
Two sites in the Port Barre Industrial Park are now available for business now that they received certification from Louisiana Economic Develo…
You can help design the future of Broussard's historic downtown during a public meeting Monday evening.
How I Got Here with Tina Shelvin Bingham with McComb-Veazey Coterie: Community House to open in July
Tina Shelvin Bingham is executive vice president of McComb-Veazey Neighborhood Coterie. Last fall she received the national Entrepreneurial Am…
LHC Group has finalized its purchase of New Jersey-based home health and hospice company AtlantiCare, the company announced Monday morning.