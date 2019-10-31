Internal medicine physician Dr. Kelly Cobb spoke with Jan Swift in the first podcast of Nourish Your Health, a new podcast that will feature health care experts.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Board eligible in geriatrics, Cobb is certified in age management medicine and has extensive experience in treating women’s health issues. Her career in medicine has been driven by her interest in the complexities that influence the mind, body, and health.

A graduate of the LSU School of Medicine, she holds degrees from the University of Texas in psychology, humanities and communications.

Growing up with a dad who was an orthopedic surgeon, a grandmother who had Alzheimer’s disease, and another grandmother who was an Army nurse and focused on eating healthy, Cobb had her own health issues during her residency and became intrigued by the possibilities of helping people by taking a holistic approach to medical care.

She instinctively knew that you have to meet each patient where they are, and “listen and learn about the patient so you can get out of them what’s wrong.” She treats patients as partners and works to teach people how everyday choices can affect their health and how food can be used as medicine.