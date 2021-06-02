SchoolMInt, the Lafayette-based educational tech company, completed an investment and formal partnership deal with Australia-based Enquiry Tracker.
The move allows SchoolMint to become the only distributor of Enquiry Tracker’s technology in the U.S. for public schools, charter schools and charter management organizations, CEO Bryan MacDonald announced. Enquiry Tracker’s leading K-12 CRM technology will be integrated into SchoolMint’s new Strategic Enrollment Management platform.
“Our customers have increasingly requested the addition of CRM-type capabilities to our offerings,” MacDonald said. “Current CRM options in the public K-12 space are too expensive, too complex, too generic, and not integrated with the full end-to-end enrollment process. This partnership with Enquiry Tracker gives our customers a more comprehensive view of the overall enrollment process and the tools needed to easily connect with prospective families.”
SchoolMint will incorporate Enquiry Tracker’s technology into a new Family Relationship Management module of its Strategic Enrollment Management platform. This module will be released as part of its enrollment platform later this year.