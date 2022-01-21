St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank opened its first full-service branch in Lafayette in the former B1 Bank location at 914 S. College Road.
The branch marks the second in Lafayette Parish for the Opelousas-based bank and its third companywide since 2019, president Joe Zanco said. It will serve as the base for the Lafayette commercial banking team that includes Acadiana market president Jude Ramsey and commercial relationship managers Curt Guillory and Shelly Judice.
Courtney Young will lead branch operations.
“When we help businesses grow, we create opportunities for people to better their lives,” president and CEO Joe Zanco said. “Our South College location positions us to better serve businesses, professionals and others across Lafayette like never before.”
St. Landry Homestead has six locations in Lafayette and St. Landry parishes. It went public in October and debuted on the Nasdaq under its corporate name, Catalyst Bancorp, at $10 per share. Shares were at $13.50 as of Friday morning.