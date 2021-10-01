Mandi Mitchell will earn a base salary of $250,000 as the next president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and will start in mid-November, documents show.

Mitchell, selected by the agency’s board last week to succeed longtime president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux, will be paid at the same rate as the initial job ad for the position stipulated and signed a three-year contract that is effective Nov. 15, according to her contract, which The Acadiana Advocate obtained through an public records request.

The contract for Mitchell, a Lafayette native and current assistant secretary with the Louisiana Economic Development office, will automatically renew for one year after those first three years unless either party notifies the other at least 90 days before it expires, the contract states.

The contract also lists her benefits, which are less than what Gothreaux received as stipulated in his final contract. Mitchell will receive mostly the same benefits as other LEDA employees receive regarding health insurance, vacation and retirement. She will be given a vehicle allowance or, as an alternative, "reasonable use of a vehicle to be furnished by LEDA", the contract states.

Gothreaux, according to the most recent legislative audit, earned $299,000 in salary along with $83,405 in revenue sharing and over $67,000 in retirement, a government-provided vehicle, reimbursements, travel and registration fees. He was awarded an annual 4% cost of living raise upon meeting the requirements stated in his contract, which the Acadiana Advocate earlier obtained through a public records request.

His contract, which began on Jan. 1, 2013 and expired on Dec. 31, 2020, also included a retention pay clause that will award him $30,000 for each year of the contract and $30,000 for any additional year after it ends. He will also receive health and dental insurance after he retires until he is eligible for Medicare.

Mitchell’s contract also stipulates that she must notify LEDA no less than 90 days in advance if she were to resign and the board could fire her immediately upon her resignation but must pay her salary and benefits for those 90 days.

LEDA’s board could also terminate the agreement “for cause” at any time but would need a two-thirds vote to do so. The board could utilize that option if Mitchell takes a job with another employer or is cited for breach or neglect of duties or other actions but must give her at least 90 days’ notice.

Mitchell has been with LED since 2012 and led the office’s local, state and federal governmental affairs activities. She was the project manager for the Amazon fulfillment center in Carencro and is state resources lead liaison for Amazon projects in Baton Rouge, Slidell and Shreveport.

She was also lead project manager for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ 2019 signature program, the Veterans First Business Initiative, and co-chairs the workforce and economic development committee for the Louisiana Historically Black Colleges and Universities Advisory Council.

LEDA is a publicly funded agency that works with businesses as they make decisions to start, expand or relocate to Lafayette and surrounding areas. It operates four business parks, has been active in promoting the completion of Interstate 49 through Lafayette to New Orleans and attracting businesses to Lafayette, including CGI and Costco.