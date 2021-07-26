Coastal Chemical Co. LLC plans to spend $11.4 million consolidating several sites in Louisiana and Texas into one location in Maurice, outside of Lafayette, in Vermilion Parish.
Coastal Chemical was founded in 1958 and is a service business for major oil and gas operators both on land and offshore. Coastal Chemical works with companies in North and South America, primarily with pipeline businesses selling products to maintain infrastructure. The company sells natural gas, engine oils, specialty lubricants, industrial coolants and specialty additives.
The company touts itself as one of the largest resellers of ExxonMobil lubrications in the U.S.
Coastal's plans include retrofitting its Maurice facility near the intersection of La. 92 and Winfred Road. That will require expanding its tank farm, warehouse, laboratory and office. The company plans to consolidate operations from two Louisiana sites: a business office and distribution center in Abbeville and distribution and sales office in Broussard into its Maurice facility. It also will consolidate its Pasadena, Texas, operation, according to an advance notification on file with the state for tax incentives.
Eventually, the business would build an office building, warehouse and work yard to have enough space for its Broussard operations to move from its leased location. The time frame for that wouldn't be until May 2026. Moving workers out of the Abbeville office is expected to happen by October 2022, records show.
It appears the company would still have its Ruston distribution center and dozens more in Texas, according to its website. A request for comment went unanswered.