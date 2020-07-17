Delta Media Corp. launched a talk radio station, News Talk 98.5 FM, earlier this week.
The Carencro-based company, which owns television and radio stations based in Acadiana, launched KFXZ that will feature nationally syndicated shows such as Glenn Beck, Joe Pags, Ben Shapiro, Lars Larson, Todd Schnitt and others.
It will also broadcast on on 1520 AM.
“We are excited to add another format to our portfolio of stations,” Delta Media GM Chuck Wood said. “We are proud of our diverse group of radio and television stations and believe that we are offering a News Talk alternative in Lafayette. This now gives us seven different formats in Lafayette nearly serving every segment of the population.”
The station will be simulcast in Lake Charles on 104.1FM as the only FM news talk station in that market, Wood said.