Issued Feb. 24-28
Commercial additions/alterations
RESTAURANT: 2600 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; McDonald's, owner; description, interior renovation; Jasmine Rios, applicant; F. Baham Construction Co., contractor; $80,000.
RESTAURANT: 812 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; MacLaff Inc. doing business as McDonald's, owner; description, interior/exterior remodel; Bert Turner Architect, applicant; F. Baham Construction Co., contractor; $560,000.
CONVENIENCE STORE: 2308 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Andres Villamil, owner and applicant; description, mini-market expansion; GBU Construction Team LLC, contractor; $2,700.
APARTMENTS: 1506 Cameron St., Lafayette; Lafayette Bottle Art Lofts LLC, owner; description, multiple-building development; T. Baker Smith Care of Joe Maniscalco, applicant; Palmisano Construction LLC, contractor; $8,310,000.
BANK: 1301 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette; Camellia Tower II, owner; description, Hancock Whitney addition; Carl P. Blum, applicant; Cannon Medical Inc., contractor; $262,842.
Commercial demolition
417 Jefferson St., Lafayette; The Ballroom, owner; Grouse Room, applicant; Alvin Noel, contractor; $10,000.
New houses
120 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $180,000.
116 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.
112 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.
110 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $193,500.
302 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.
309 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.
304 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $193,500.
301 Norris Road, Duson; Ste. Marie Home Builders Inc.; $454,500.
214 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $184,500.
216 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $198,000.
106 Bayhill Court, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $171,000.
300 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $211,500.
117 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD Llc; $225,000.
116 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $193,500.
114 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $193,500.
112 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.
106 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $279,000.
233 Santander Drive, Youngsville; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $252,000.
211 Santander Drive, Youngsville; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $252,000.
108 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $184,500.
104 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $189,000.
106 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $175,500.
116 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.
223 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $243,000.
225 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $252,000.
220 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $229,500.
218 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $225,000.
101 Snapping Lane, Broussard; D.R. Horton Inc.; $272,431.
102 Snapping Lane, Broussard; D.R. Horton Inc.; $311,032.
120 Snapping Lane, Broussard; D.R. Horton Inc.; $279,442.
122 Snapping Lane, Broussard; D.R. Horton Inc.; $272,266.
126 Snapping Lane, Broussard; D.R. Horton Inc.; $244,965.
705 Emancipation Blvd., Broussard; D.R. Horton Inc.; $311,032.
Acadiana Business Today: DDA joins Lafayette in requesting judge dismiss economic district lawsuit; Teurlings Catholic team wins Trust Your Crazy Ideas Challenge
The attorney for the Downtown Development Authority, in a court filing, reminds the attorney for six citizens suing the city over new economic…
In the Acadiana region's Trust Your Crazy Idea Challenge Teurlings Catholic High School topped two-time state champ Acadiana High School Thurs…
Giles Automotive owner Bob Giles will what he says will be the "Lafayette's longest automatic car wash" at the corner of Ridge Road in Ambassa…
Bosco's Specialty Meats, which opened its first location last month along between Opelousas and Port Barre, will open its second location next…