Issued Feb. 24-28

Commercial additions/alterations

RESTAURANT: 2600 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; McDonald's, owner; description, interior renovation; Jasmine Rios, applicant; F. Baham Construction Co., contractor; $80,000.

RESTAURANT: 812 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; MacLaff Inc. doing business as McDonald's, owner; description, interior/exterior remodel; Bert Turner Architect, applicant; F. Baham Construction Co., contractor; $560,000.

CONVENIENCE STORE: 2308 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Andres Villamil, owner and applicant; description, mini-market expansion; GBU Construction Team LLC, contractor; $2,700.

APARTMENTS: 1506 Cameron St., Lafayette; Lafayette Bottle Art Lofts LLC, owner; description, multiple-building development; T. Baker Smith Care of Joe Maniscalco, applicant; Palmisano Construction LLC, contractor; $8,310,000.

BANK: 1301 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette; Camellia Tower II, owner; description, Hancock Whitney addition; Carl P. Blum, applicant; Cannon Medical Inc., contractor; $262,842.

Commercial demolition

417 Jefferson St., Lafayette; The Ballroom, owner; Grouse Room, applicant; Alvin Noel, contractor; $10,000.

New houses

120 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $180,000.

116 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.

112 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.

110 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $193,500.

302 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.

309 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.

304 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $193,500.

301 Norris Road, Duson; Ste. Marie Home Builders Inc.; $454,500.

214 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $184,500.

216 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $198,000.

106 Bayhill Court, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $171,000.

300 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $211,500.

117 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD Llc; $225,000.

116 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $193,500.

114 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $193,500.

112 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.

106 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $279,000.

233 Santander Drive, Youngsville; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $252,000.

211 Santander Drive, Youngsville; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $252,000.

108 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $184,500.

104 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $189,000.

106 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $175,500.

116 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.

223 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $243,000.

225 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $252,000.

220 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $229,500.

218 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $225,000.

101 Snapping Lane, Broussard; D.R. Horton Inc.; $272,431.

102 Snapping Lane, Broussard; D.R. Horton Inc.; $311,032.

120 Snapping Lane, Broussard; D.R. Horton Inc.; $279,442.

122 Snapping Lane, Broussard; D.R. Horton Inc.; $272,266.

126 Snapping Lane, Broussard; D.R. Horton Inc.; $244,965.

705 Emancipation Blvd., Broussard; D.R. Horton Inc.; $311,032.

