Interior alterations
OTHER: 206 Rue La France, owner, LRF Memorial Garden and Pigeonniere, description, events kitchen; applicant, Lynn Guidry Architect; contractor, TMR Construction; $200,000.
RETAIL: 3219 NW Evangeline Thruway, owner, Lamm Food Services; description, not listed; applicant, D&B Architecture; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $750,000.
OTHER: 2422 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, owner, Winston Auction Services; description, none listed; applicant, Daniel Winston; contractor, self; $5,500.
MEDICAL: 1214 Coolidge St., owner, OPS Shell 2021; description, none listed; applicant, MBSB Group; contractor, The Lemoine Company; $6,401,170.
Commercial demolition
None filed
New commercial
None filed
New residential
109 Wishing Well Drive, Broussard: McLain Homes, $214,942.88.
107 Wishing Well Drive, Broussard: McLain Homes, $218,324.56.
103 Wishing Well Drive, Broussard: McLain Homes, $210,324.
113 Wishing Well Drive, Broussard: McLain Homes, $212,386.
305 Lost Bridge Drive, Broussard: Brock Justin Phillips, $305,000.
117 Lakes Edge Drive, Broussard: AM Design, $300,000.
400 S. Morgan Drive, Broussard: Cindy Keating Guidry, $250,000.