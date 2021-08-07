The former Zaxby’s restaurant on Verot School Road was sold to the Legends of Lafayette for just under $1 million, records show.
Legends owner Jared Doise bought the property at 2813 Verot School Road from Georgia-based Wa-Squared Holdings and plans to move the nearby Legends location at 2921 Verot School Road to that 25,000-square-foot location that has sat vacant since Zaxby’s closed in 2018.
Legends leased its current location and planned to eventually buy the building, Doise said, but instead bought the old Zaxby’s building, which offers better access.
“It’s a bit easier getting in an out,” he said. “When they divided the road, it made the old location kind of difficult to access because of the J curve. The building has a lot of potential. We’re excited about it.”
Demolition work will begin on the new building later this month, and plans are to add a 15,000-square-foot patio on the front before opening possibly by Mardi Gras, he said.
Legends has 10 location in Acadiana, seven of which it owns.