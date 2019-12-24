Ravi Daggula is owner of the Mouton Plantation. Recent data shows hotel/motel receipts are up almost 8% from 2018 in Lafayette Parish.
I am from Vijayawada, a small town in the South central India. India at the time was considered a third world country. What we grow up eating, seeing and experiencing around us has such a big influence on my life. My memories include so many defining moments that I can't quite fit them all in a few sentences. Part of my fondest memories will always include the food that I grew up eating in India, the many selfless loving people I came across, the markets I visited and my family recipes which will stay with me forever. It was a mixture of all the people of different religions living in harmony as one family. My father is my biggest influence in my life because he realized early on that the biggest asset he can give us as children is education. Even though he wasn't financially sound, he made sure all of his kids got the best education.
Growing up as a kid in India, it was everyone's dream to do well in school and go to other countries that have better opportunities. My transition to pursue grad school at UL was big. We have a great international office at UL that is available at all times to help and guide me in the right direction. My choice of coming to Lafayette worked well since my hometown is as big as Lafayette. The fact that several of my friends came here before me and did well made my transition easy.
I always thought Mouton Plantation is unique and beautiful ever since I started working at a nearby hotel in 2005. In 2014 my realtor told me that the property is for sale. It so happened that I and the gentleman who owned the property banked with the same banker. Initially I bought Mouton Plantation as an investment. Credit should be given to Mr. Coerte Voorhies for keeping the building intact. We did an extensive renovation after we purchased the property in 2017. I always believe that I am temporary guardian of this historic property. I believe that the preservation generally is about peeling off the layers that have been added to the house along the way. Historic preservation can only be achieved by loving the house and talking to the house in some way.
The rise in hotel/motel receipts does not surprise me at all. I think Lafayette due to its culture is fast becoming a tourist destination rather a city to pass through. I think the folks at the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission are doing a great job promoting Lafayette and its culture. Having our own music and food adds to this.
Seventy percent of our guests are coming from French-speaking countries, especially France. We hosted guests from all over the world in the past three years. Our typical breakfast table consists of guests from at least five different countries. We have a few retired bilingual ladies who help us with French tourists. I think New Orleans is marketed a lot in Europe. Lot of our guests come to visit New Orleans and take a detour to experience Cajun hospitality, food and music. Some of our guests from different states are visiting Lafayette for unique music and food. The Cajun and Creole hospitality is on a far different level than what they find in New Orleans.
We are only a few blocks away from downtown and the Mardi Gras parade route. A vibrant downtown is key to strong community. The direct impact of downtown revitalization on local and state economies is well-documented. Investment in revitalization creates jobs, increases property values and attract tourists, all of which are economic benefits to cities making these investments. I think the sustainability of the businesses downtown depends on the residents who live downtown. I think by creating housing to the people who want to live downtown will benefit not just downtown but Lafayette in general.