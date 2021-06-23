Officials with the city of Opelousas and the Central St. Landry Economic Development District broke ground on a wastewater treatment facility that will address the growth along the Interstate 49 corridor.
The $4.5 million project will be built next to the Bayou Callahan bridge along the I-49 South Service Road north of the Harry Guilbeau Road exit. It will have an initial capacity of 150,000 gallons of wastewater per day with the potential to be doubled in the future.
The first phase includes line infrastructure for four lift stations, CSLEDD board chair Buddy Helton said.
“This new infrastructure asset will support the current commercial and residential growth happening in the area,” said Bill Rodier, director of the St. Landry Economic Development office. “These new roof tops will serve as catalysts for accelerated future retail and restaurant development.”
The project could be complete by the end of the year, officials said, and was funded through state capital outlay funds and CSLEDD. Once operational, it will be maintained by the city of Opelousas.
CSLEDD’s mission is to manage development along the I-49 corridor and adjacent areas, Helton said. It is funded by a 1-cent sales tax.