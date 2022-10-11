The average price of a home sold in Lafayette Parish last month dropped significantly as the real estate market in Acadiana took a big step toward pre-pandemic norms.
After buyers on average spent over $300,000 for a home over the last three months, the average for September fell over 10% to just under $279,000 while the number of homes sold also dropped to its lowest monthly total in about 2 ½ years, according to data from analyst Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
Several categories also reported drops from a year ago as buyers are pulling back amid higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve in an attempt to cool off the overheated industry.
“This time last year real estate agents across the country were advising their buyers to expect not to get the house they love because there will be a line of competing buyers bidding up the price,” Bacque wrote. “(They said) Settle for the house that has good bones under the warts, there may be less competition and don’t ask for an any repairs. While I might be a bit dramatic, I’m not very far off, if off at all.”
The downturn is like most markets in the U.S. with the rise in interest rates. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage on Monday was just over 7%, according to Bankrate.
The rate hike has led buyers to retreat. According to national real estate company Redfin, buyers have lost 29% of their purchasing power as rates bounced back from the historic lows of well below 3% last year.
Economists with Fannie Mae in July predicted home sales would slide 15.6% in 2022, Bacque noted. About a month later, that projected slide was raised to 16.2%.
In Acadiana, the total homes sold are down 10% for the year. In Lafayette Parish, the drop is down 12.3%.
Most of that drop came in Lafayette Parish from existing homes as new construction activity last month barely surpassed totals from a year ago. Existing home sales in the parish dropped 26%.
New construction across Acadiana for the year is up 5.7% this year, including up 56% outside of Lafayette Parish but down 2.6% inside it. New construction in the outlying parishes now makes up almost 21% of all home construction, up 14% from a year ago.
Divided up into zones, Lafayette Parish is down in home construction so far this year in most areas except to the Youngsville area south of LA 92 and the southwest corner of the parish. The southwest corner just north of Maurice has doubled its home starts from a year ago and surpassed the Youngsville area north of LA 92.