LHC Group in Lafayette has finalized of two equity partnerships to purchase and share ownership of home health and hospice services locations with regional health system providers in Reno, Nevada, and Jefferson City, Missouri.
In Reno, LHC Group is partnering with St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to purchase majority ownership of St. Mary’s Hospice of Northern Nevada. In Jefferson City, LHC will partner with Capital Region Medical Center to purchase majority ownership of Capital Region Home Health. LHC will assume management responsibility in both deals and the facilities will operate under their current names.
LHC Group expects annualized revenue of about $4.9 million from the Nevada venture and $1.6 million from the Missouri venture. Neither will not materially affect LHC's 2018 earnings per share.
The Nevada agreement expands LHC Group’s current joint venture partnership with St. Mary’s. In May, the two organizations announced a similar agreement to operate St. Mary’s Home Care Services, a home health provider serving patients and families in Washoe and surrounding counties in Nevada.
Since 1997, Capital Region Medical Center has been affiliated with University of Missouri Health Care, combining the strengths of an academic medical center with a community-based hospital.
“We look forward to working with our new partners as we expand their post-acute presence and capabilities in their respective regions — western Nevada and central Missouri,” said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO. “Together, we will grow these service lines and enhance our partners’ ability to provide high quality care to the patients and families they serve.”