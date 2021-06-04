Runaway consumer spending continued in Lafayette Parish in April as total taxable retail sales remain on pace to shatter the record for the year.
The $659.7 million in sales recorded in the month was the highest on record for April and the fourth-highest month overall, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. It put the total for the year at over $2.4 billion, a 25% jump from a year ago.
With stimulus checks issued earlier this year and coronavirus restrictions lifted statewide, sales were nearly 50% higher than a year ago when the state had entered lockdown mode in the early days of the pandemic. Sales in April 2020 were the lowest for that month in almost 10 years.
April's total came after a March that nearly topped $700 million for the highest month of spending on record. It’s also the first time the parish has topped $600 million in sales in consecutive months.
“What a difference a year makes. With low taxable sales and record high unemployment, April 2020 was a moment of uncertainty for our community,” LEDA president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux said. “As we’ve done so many times before, our community rallied, persevered and survived. Let’s continue to reinforce our economy this summer by supporting and shopping local. We are in this together.”
Sales in the city of Lafayette topped $445 million, the highest recoded in the month of April and well over the $360 reported two years ago. The total is also 25% ahead of last year’s pace, which ended up just short of setting a new record for the year.
Sales in the other municipalities were also up over totals from two years ago, with Carencro leading the way with a 78% increase to $40.2 million in sales. Youngsville was up 51% to $32.7 million, and Scott rose 35% to $27 million. Duson rose 44% to $4.5 million, the second-highest month on record for the small town.
Broussard rose 10% to $53.2 million. Sales in the unincorporated areas rose 32% to $56.7 million.
Other data point in the city of Lafayette include:
- Sales at vehicle dealerships set an all-time high for the month at $39.5 million, coming a month after the $35.1 million from March nearly set an all-time high.
- Restaurants, hampered early in the pandemic with the restrictions on in-person dining, had their best month on record as sales topped $41 million, topping the $39.5 million from March that had set a record.
- Bars and nightclubs had $2.6 million in sales, putting that number ahead of last year’s pace but still behind pre-pandemic totals from 2018.
- Sales of men’s apparel topped the $1 million mark, well over the total from a year ago when sales did not top $100,000.
- Sales at building materials stores continued to sizzle, totaling $29.6 million, the second-highest on record after the $35 million recorded in March.
- Sales at photo studios reached the highest total in almost five years at just under $800 million.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.