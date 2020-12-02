Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, a Lafayette-based independent wealth management firm, bought the space at 1021 E. St. Mary Blvd. last month for just under $1 million, land records show.
The firm, currently located at 326 Heymann Blvd., announced the move into the 10,700-square-foot building Wednesday as another step in its strategic growth initiative. It plans to occupy about half of the new space, picking up five additional offices immediately over its current building, and will lease the remaining space as the firm will lease out the remaining space.
It will move into the space next year.
“We’ve spent 14 years at our current Lafayette office, but we’re out of space with the recent additions and we need more room to grow,” founder and managing partner David Daniel said. “The new building is close to our existing headquarters, which is convenient for our clients and it will support us for greater long-term potential. This is a symbolic moment for Summit as it represents the years of dedication and attention to detail we’ve worked to provide our clients, as well as the talent of every individual at Summit who has contributed to those efforts.”
Summit, which has 10 employees in Lafayette and 16 statewide, earlier this year hired former Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux as an investment advisor representative and named corporate finance executive Wes Gautreaux to the new position of managing director to expand its team.