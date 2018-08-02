LHC Group Inc. has reported second-quarter profit of $16.8 million, compared to $11.3 million for second-quarter 2017.
The Lafayette-based home health and hospice company said it had net income of 55 cents per share, compared to 63 cents per share a year ago.
Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 84 cents per share in the second quarter. That figure exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.
LHC posted revenue of $502.0 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $509.1 million. LHC had $257.5 million in revenue a year ago.
LHC expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion.