Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana.
Conni Castille left her Breaux Bridge home for Texas when she was 17 years old and pregnant to get away her country way of life.
But then she realized her hometown’s uniqueness and the family support she hade. That helped push her back home and toward producing films on south Louisiana culture.
She returned in 1992 and by then viewed her pregnancy not as a hindrance but as an opportunity to reclaim her cultural identity with the support from her family.
“I felt like I needed to redeem myself,” Castille said. “I felt a constant feeling of needing to pull myself out of this situation.”
Castille will be among the 11 honorees for the 2022 Women Who Mean Business awards presented by United Way of Acadiana. Honorees will be recognized during a ceremony presented by Home Bank at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road.
Castille landed in graduate school to study English with a concentration in folklore and in a class on women and folklore read the book “Women and Folklore” that discussed domestic work and the interior work that women do to run a household. She was assigned a research paper and interviewed women in her family and around Breaux Bridge to learn about ironing.
With the personal connection to it from interviews with her mother, great aunts and cousins, Castille envisioned her 20-page research paper coming to life through film. After meeting Allison Bohl, her filming partner, she combined her research and writing skills with Bohl’s knowledge of film to make it possible.
“It’s not like I was trying to be a filmmaker,” Castille said. “I just love storytelling. Ironing is such a visual thing because it’s about how it looks. So it just seemed like it led itself to a visual medium.”
In 2007, the same year Castille graduated, their film “I Always Do My Collars First” was released. Castille’s Cajun and Creole memories and affiliations drove her to create more films.
From seeing Black cowboys ride to downtown Breaux Bridge to growing up eating rice and gravy to climbing trees and walking around barefoot to seeing the Crawfish Festival held in her hometown, Castille embraced the local culture in making films “Raised on Rice and Gravy,” “King Crawfish” and “T-Galop: A Louisiana Horse Story.”
Castille, as a professor in the Moving Image Arts Program at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, shares her culture through her teachings. Once a student working on a senior capstone wanted to venture out to find a great landscape. Castille suggested the student look at the natural beauty around them with the swamps, cypress trees and crawfish ponds.
“You can look within your own families and your own communities to find the rich stories,” Castille said.
Castille gets students involved in internships that aid them in their filmmaking career and allows them to get closer to their cultural essence. One recent internship class project was making of “Why We Dance.”
“They get to learn their filmmaking skills by doing real-life projects that have cultural significance,” Castille said.
Along with her seat on the Louisiana Folklife Commission and the Louisiana Arts Council, Castille is involved in the TECHE Project, a nonprofit that is helping convert Bayou Teche into a fun-filled natural component.