Kyle "Skip" Boudreaux recently launched Acadian Capital Ventures, a first-of-its-kind venture capital firm in the area. It is also a micro venture capital firm, which focuses on funding smaller startups.
I’m from here in Lafayette, and I had a pretty ordinary upbringing. My father was with the U.S. Marshals Service, and my mother was an associate at a local law firm until she went to law school and became a lawyer. I was attuned to investments and the value of a dollar from a young age. I still remember going through the stock section of the Sunday paper with my father calculating — by hand — the value of my sister’s and my college savings accounts.
I was always a computer nerd and math geek growing up, so a future in computer engineering seemed inevitable. However, toward the end of my degree, I knew it wouldn’t be fulfilling for me. Upon graduation, I went to the Moody School of Business Administration at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to get my MBA. Shortly after graduation, I was promoted to CEO of FuzziBunz, a local cloth diaper company, where investors looked at and ultimately invested in the company. Even though I had to Google the words “due diligence,” we were ultimately able to do what we needed to do to get an investment. At that point, I knew I had been bitten by the investing bug.
In the past, startups in this area seeking funding would have only a few (not-so-accessible) options: Be well connected and get funded through family or as a local country club-style deal or move or pitch to an area, typically a larger city, where capital is more abundant. Since running the Acadiana Angels here locally, we’ve been able to make capital accessible to these startups. In addition, with the formation of Acadian Capital Venture and its full-time professional staff and efficient decision-making structure, we’re providing professional management of these deals to local investors who want to participate but don’t have the time or know-how.
I think we as a city and as a state have an incredible amount of momentum right now. Right now, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, at any other time, than in Lafayette. The high profile success of Waitr shows a whole new generation of Lafayette entrepreneurs that it is possible to grow a fast-scaling startup here locally. Of course, those who’ve been around for a while have known this for years. Acadiana can build giants of industry. Look no further than Stuller, LHC, Schumacher, Lemoine, Doerle, among many others. With the recent proliferation of our accelerator programs, conferences, university initiatives and funding mechanisms, we are in the very early stages of what I call Wildcatting 2.0. Yes, starting a high-flying startup is risky, but so was wildcatting and look how that boom turned out for Acadiana and for those who struck oil.
Traditionally, angel investors are individuals who invest in startups to help them find traction. Unfortunately, often times the valuations and structure of well-intentioned but inexperienced early individual investors can do more harm than good for a startup by restricting its ability to raise more money in the future. At Acadian Capital Ventures, we see hundreds of opportunities each year, while even your most-connected local angel sees a dozen or so. We are able to better evaluate a company and what it will need; not just in this round, but in future rounds too. And these companies don’t need just capital. We also provide our companies valuable intangibles such as mentorship, strategy, tactics and an open door to our national network of connections.
If you have a startup idea, I would absolutely recommend you get plugged into Lafayette’s startup ecosystem. Your first stop should be walking into the Opportunity Machine. You’ll be delighted as to how open and accepting the startup community is. Yes, they can (and will) help you refine your business model and idea, but more importantly, they will plug you in with events, training, networking, mentorship, etc.