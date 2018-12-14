A new fine casual dining Sichuan Chinese restaurant will open early next month in the former Rodizio's Grill location at 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 101.

Chopsticks Fresh Asian Cuisine will offer Asian recipes cooked up by Sichuan-native Head Chef Su and made to order in a way owners are hoping will set them apart from the standard Chinese restaurant style, market manager Todd Buteaux said.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Most of the style we're serving is Sichuan," he said. "It originates from the Sichuan province and is the most widely served style of food in China. "It's known for bold flavors, pungency and spiciness... Our goal is to use as many local vendors as possible so we can keep everything fresh. Everything's made to order, there's no buffet and this isn't takeout."

Another draw of the new restaurant will be their Hot Pot Tables where groups can cook up their own hot pot together. The restaurant will provide the meats, spices and vegetables, and the table do the cooking. Buteaux said the process, which will be offered about 30 days after opening, is about the experience as much as the food.

"It brings people together," he said. "You don't just get served your food and you eat. You're actually together with family and friends and you're actually cooking the food to your liking. It's an experience. It's a really cool experience that I don't think a lot of people realize."

The restaurant can seat around 200 people with a semi-private room for business lunches at around $10 a person and a casual lounge area and bar. It will employ about 30 people.