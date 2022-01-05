Want to know what’s in store for local business? Join us for our Acadiana Economic Outlook Summit 2022 on Wednesday.
Watch the live panel below beginning at 9 a.m. Can't see the video? Click here.
In 2021, the Acadiana area again faced the ups and down of the pandemic along with nationwide supply chain issues. But local businesses are continuing to recover and looking to capitalize on new opportunities in 2022.
Hear what local experts have to say about what the economy is expected to look like during the next year.
Panelists:
- Gary Wagner, UL Economist
- Mandi Mitchell, CEO of Lafayette Economic Development Association.
- Bryan McDonald, CEO of SchoolMint
- Lori McCarthy, managing broker, Latter & Blum
- Dr. Amanda Logue, Chief Medical Officer, Lafayette General
- Corey Jack, owner, Jack & Associates, small business
Moderators:
- Managing editor Kristin Askelson and business editor Adam Daigle