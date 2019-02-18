Craig Henry is
Growing up in Midland,LA (Rural Acadia Parish) was very simple and quiet. Almost everyone was/is related to some degree. My mom was a housewife and my dad was a small business owner and eventually went to work for the State of La. My biggest influencer without a doubt was my Dad's mother Viola Henry (MAW MAW DUKE). I was always taught to mean what you say and to say what you mean. Your word and integrity was something no one could take from you. Her devout Catholic Faith was ingrained in all of us from a very young age, especially her devotion to saying the rosary.
2.You’re in the food business. How did get involved in it? Were there others in your family or network of people who were in the food industry that got you in it?
Believe it or not, I went straight from highschool into the restaurant business. I worked for chains such as Sonic, Morrison's Cafeteria, Burger Tyme and Old Country Buffet. I eventually got out the business and moved back to Louisiana. I went into the trucking business in 2000. That business allowed me to diversify and invest into a Food Distribution company about 10 years ago. This ultimately led me into investing with our largest client in Mexico "Suspiros Pastelerias" who was one of the largest independent bakery chains in Hermosillo Mexico. They intern looked to me and my partners for capital to help grow the business to a national chain. We along with our partners in the US and Mexico as well as our franchisees today operate almost 250 bakeries all across the entire country of Mexico and Southern Arizona.
3.How did the Holy Trinity catering service get started?
I have been cooking for quite some time, really ever since I can remember. My dad Rodley Henry was known for his cooking and that is where I got the Love to cook. I was really just piece milling it together out the back of my truck for the last 15+ years.
Was there one event that made you see there was a need for this?
In 2017 when Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas, Acadiana was home to many of those who were evacuated/displaced from East Texas. I was approached by Kim Boudreaux with Catholic Charities to help coordinate and feed the Texas evacuees. I along with several like minded friends and families from Saint Thomas Moore High School stepped up to the plate to make it happen. I think we served about 600-700 plates that day. The Love and Appreciation we were shown brought me PURE JOY. It was then, I realized I needed to be more organized and self contained if I was going to continue to do these type of cooks. I built a custom trailer and set everything up in a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. We work strictly on Love Offerings to help cover basic cost such as maintenance, insurance and standard operating cost.
4.What kind of events are you catering?
My focus is to do events that help keep people focused on Christ has called us to be, Good quality Cajun food is a good way to bridge the gap and bring folks together. My trademarked slogan is: Made with FAITH. Seasoned with LOVE.
How big of a crew do you have helping you?
I typically work with a volunteer crew of 5-10 people. Most of them are part of my Catholic ACTS Retreat community.
And what kind of feedback do you get from people?
It truly has been overwhelming. The Love & Compliments that we receive for the food & service that we provide is unexplainable. It is Truly overwhelming! Just this week, I received a call @ 9:30pm to cook breakfast for those less fortunate at Saint Joseph's Diner the next morning @ 5:30am. They were in a panic mode & desperately needed help. After a brief conversation, we determined that there were also no volunteers scheduled to help that morning as well. I made a few phone calls to different ACTS retreat prayer groups and Bam within about 20 minutes we were all set. We served a full Hot Breakfast that morning to 100 men and women.
How big do you see this venture becoming in a few years?
You know i'm not sure, it truly is up to God and where he leads me. I open to whatever his plans may be.
Or do you see it as more of a side gig?
5.Tell me about your role with Suspiros. I currently serve as Managing partner for the US portion of the business as well as Bradford Food Group. We have a great team which allows me a ton of time to do God's work with Holy Trinity.
From what I can gather, it might be the most popular bakery business in Mexico. Yes, it is indeed very popular and has extremely good name recognition throughout Mexico and Southern Arizona. The story on how the Esparza family started from baking cakes out of their home for birthday and special occasions is amazing in itself.
Are there successes with Suspiros that might be to carry over and be successful with businesses in the U.S.? I'm at a crossroads so to speak, I'm not sure what the future holds or what is next in my business future. I'm currently enrolled in the Halftime Institute in Texas. It's a year long program to help folks discern what is their True Calling from God. Hopefully I will have a clear vision by the end of the year and I will be able to move forward in the direction that will bring me from success to significance.