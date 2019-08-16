The Louisiana District Attorneys Association has elected as first vice president Martin "Bo" Duhé, district attorney in the 16th Judicial District Court of Louisiana in Iberia, St. Mary and St. Martin Parishes.
Other officers and board members are President John F. Belton, district attorney for the 3rd JDC in Union and Lincoln parishes; second vice president Kurt Wall, assistant district attorney for the 21st JDC in Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes; and immediate past president Charles J. Ballay, district attorney for the 25th JDC in Plaquemines Parish; NDAA state director Brad R. Burget, district attorney for the 7th JDC for Catahoula and Concordia parishes; past president member Charlie A. Riddle III, district attorney for the 12th JDC in Avoyelles Parish; and board members from the area Norma DuBois, assistant district attorney for the 24th JDC in Jefferson Parish; Jason Dagate, assistant district attorney for the 32nd JDC in Terrebonne Parish; Bridget A. Dinvaut, district attorney for the 40th JDC in St. John the Baptist Parish; and Glenn Bourgeois, district attorney investigator for the 32nd JDC in Terrebonne Parish.
The Louisiana Pharmacists Association has elected Aurdie Bellard, of Bellard’s Family Pharmacy in Eunice, as president-elect and Christie Soileau, of Soileau’s Pharmacy in New Iberia, as treasurer.
Other board members and officers are current president Beverly Walker, of the University of Louisiana at Monroe College of Pharmacy Office of Outcomes, Research and Evaluation in Monroe, and immediate past president Julie W. Breithaupt, of Red River Pharmacy in Alexandria.
Regional directors from the area are Bayou Region, Faith “Nikki” Hollier, of Hollier's Family Pharmacy in Breaux Bridge; Southwest Region, Chris Melancon, of Melancon Pharmacy in Carencro; Capital Region, TJ Woodard, of Prescriptions to Geaux in Baton Rouge; Orleans Region, LaKeisha Williams, of Xavier University College of Pharmacy in New Orleans; and Pontchartrain Region, Nancy Caddigan, of Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.
Directors-at-large from the area are Robert LeBas, of Glenn's Family Pharmacy in Opelousas, and Simone Ginn, of Walmart Pharmacy in Baton Rouge.
The Independent Community Bankers of America presented a 2019 National Community Bank Service Award honorable mention to Home Bank in Lafayette for its Thrive Academy, which promotes financial literacy for at-risk middle and high school youth.
Awards were presented based on creative and impactful economic empowerment programs and service.
The Louisiana Credit Union League has inducted from the area into its Louisiana Credit Union Hall of Fame Anna T. Suire, Section 705 FCU in Lafayette; Joseph Battaglia and Sidney Parfait, both with the Post Office Employees CU in Metairie; J. Reginald Coco Jr., posthumously, La Capitol FCU in Baton Rouge; and Vahid Parvazi, University of New Orleans FCU, New Orleans Firemen’s FCU.
Jointly sponsored by the league and the Louisiana Credit Union Foundation, the program recognizes the leadership, commitment, dedication and contributions of credit union professionals and volunteers throughout the state.