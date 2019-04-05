Elaina LeBlanc has been appointed by JD Bank as assistant vice president and branch manager of its Opelousas branch.
The appointment gives Tina Vidrine, previously branch manager, time to focus on commercial lending through her network of customers in the Opelousas area.
LeBlanc was with Hancock-Whitney Bank and has more than 30 years in banking in the state, including batch clerk, teller, loan review, credit analysis, commercial lending and consumer lending.
Gifford Saravia has been named as paramedic program manager for South Louisiana Community College's paramedic program in partnership with the National EMS Academy.
His appointment follows the retirement of Gregory Mullen.
Saravia was serving as the education manager for the National EMS Academy. The New Iberia native has been with Acadian Cos. for more than 27 years, including serving as a driver, emergency medical technician basic, paramedic, education coordinator, National EMS Academy director, education manager and paramedic program manager. Saravia holds a master's degree in adult education with a minor in homeland security and a bachelor's degree in unified public safety administration, both from Northwestern State University; an associate of applied science paramedic from SLCC; and an associate of occupational studies electronics technology from Southern Technical College.
FM Bank has named Scott Myers as Treasury management officer; Ashley Hebert as lead agriculture lender and consumer lender in Breaux Bridge; and Brooke Degeyter Angelle as its Walmart branch manager.
Myers will work with commercial lenders to grow FM Bank’s Treasury management services and low-cost deposits. He’s been in banking since 2003 and worked at Whitney National Bank, IberiaBank and Investar Bank. He holds a bachelor’s in finance from McNeese State University. Hebert worked at St. Martin Bank as a branch manager in Scott. She’s a graduate of Breaux Bridge Senior High School. Angelle has been with FM Bank since 2014 as a customer service representative. She attended Breaux Bridge Senior High School.
The St. Mary Parish Foundation announced its 2019 St. Mary Parish Role Model honorees, recognizing outstanding business professionals who have made significant contributions of their time and resources to help nonprofit organizations, churches and schools in St. Mary Parish. Honorees are Robert Allain III, a farmer in Franklin; Javon Charles, of Bayou Vista, who's in the restaurant management business and a certified food safety instructor operating under J Charles Enterprise and is in law enforcement; Robert “Bobby” Dufrene, a banking officer at First National Bank of Jeanerette; Monica Mancuso, a retired educator, community advocate and small business owner; Kellye Patterson, owner and operator of a promotional products business in Morgan City; and Travis Richard, a Berwick resident and senior vice president of MC Bank serving as security officer, Community Reinvestment Act officer and chief operating officer. In addition, Joy and Frank Guarisco will be presented the 2019 Leaders In Philanthropy Award for St. Mary Parish, recognizing their philanthropic impact in their community through substantial charitable contributions to or by attracting substantial contributions for nonprofits, churches or schools.
The St. Mary Parish Foundation is an affiliate of Community Foundation of Acadiana.