A constitutional amendment that would centralize sales tax collection in Louisiana will not have a significant effect on the local jobs that help in sales tax collection, officials said.
Referring to that and others amendments on the Nov. 13 ballot as “Louisiana’s path forward,” state Rep. Gerald “Beau” Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, along with Stephen Waguespack, president and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry noted how the measure – Amendment No. 1 on the upcoming ballot – is critical for Louisiana to be competitive with other states and needed in the current economy.
The measure, which Waguespack noted has not had any organized opposition, would significantly alter the way local sales taxes are collected in Louisiana by centralizing it instead of handing it off to the 55 local collectors from around the state.
Speaking at One Acadiana’s Ballots over Breakfast event Wednesday, Waguespack noted how the measure, if it gets voter approval, would create an eight-member commission that would still rely on those local collectors in the new system. The state would collect taxes on sales then distribute the appropriate amount to the appropriate taxing entity.
But if the measure fails, it would ultimately in private sector jobs lost.
“Local jobs are important, but let’s be frank: For too long, Louisiana has depended on good government jobs,” Waguespack said. “Our biggest problem is not, ‘How do we better protect government jobs in Louisiana?’ Our biggest problem is when you drive down every Main Street that used to be filled with small businesses that are no longer there or, if they are there, they are scraping by. Amendment 1 will give those private sector jobs a better chance of survival.”
If voters approve the measure, it would create a commission to establish a system similar to that used in 47 other states. The State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission would have half its membership appointed by the governor, secretary of revenue, Speaker of the House and Senate President and the rest appointed by school boards, sheriff’s association, police jury association and the Louisiana Municipal Association.
It’s an idea that’s been kicked around for years in Baton Rouge, with some early arguments against it being that it would erase local sales tax collection jobs. Those jobs will still be needed, Beallieu said.
“This was a big part of the negtiations as we went through it," Beaullieu said. "Our local collectors charge a fee to the municipalities that are underneath them. That fee is still going to be in place. There’s still going to be a role for that local tax collector. Those dollars are going to be coming to the school board, and they’re still going to have to disseminate them. There’s not going to be any jobs taht just disappear because of it, and the revenue they generate are still going to be there.”
Beaullieu and Waguespack, along with Steven Procopio with the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, spoke about the other amendments on the ballot, which was initially scheduled for Oct. 9 before getting pushed back. Amendment 2 would alter the state’s tax code, including putting a cap on personal income tax at 4.75% and eliminate the corporate franchise tax on the first $300,000 of taxable capital.
Amendment 3 allows for certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes, while Amendment 4 would increase the amount of money the governor is allowed to cut from dedicated funds from 5% to 10%.
One Acadiana supports all four amendments.