The old Chili’s Bar & Grill on Ambassador Caffery Parkway has been sold to the owner of the El Paso Mexican Grill restaurants, records show.
Ruben Properties, which lists its officer as El Paso Mexican Grill owner Ruben Chavez, bought the building at 3905 Ambassador Caffery Parkway for $1.4 million, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
El Paso Mexican Grill has two locations in Lafayette, including one across the street at 3910 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
Efforts to reach Chavez were unsuccessful Monday.
Brinker International, which owns Chili’s restaurants, put the 5,563-square-foot building up for sale this summer after moving to the new location at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Settlers Trace Boulevard in July.
On its website, El Paso Mexican Grill said in 2015 it would leave the Ambassador Caffery location, citing the high traffic, and would open new locations, including one at 200 W. Gloria Switch Road in Carencro.
