The Downtown Development Authority has hired One Acadiana senior vice president Anita Begnaud as its next CEO.
The DDA announced during a 1 p.m. Monday press conference the hiring of Begnaud, who replaces Geoff Dyer after he resigned last month. Begnaud will be tasked with facilitating development in the downtown Lafayette district ad hopes plans to build upon planning efforts undertaken by the district to attract new amenities, new buildings, new developments, new jobs and new residents.
Begnaud also said she will focus on increasing stakeholder engagement by providing existing businesses with resources they need to be successful, being the unifying organization of downtown and serving as the driving force of advocacy for its businesses. She will start Oct. 22.
“For the past eight years, my professional focus has been on serving this community and region," Begnaud said in a statement. "This new role provides an opportunity to build up on the great work of organizational leaders who came before me, and I plan to focus on positioning DDA to be a leader in ensuring Downtown Lafayette is the key asset our area needs to secure a bright economic future.
"A strong region requires a strong core, and downtown Lafayette’s development is the catalyst to ensure Acadiana is competitive in the race to attract business and talent.”
Begnaud has spent the last four-plus years directing marketing, communications and governmental affairs with One Acadiana and was instrumental in securing $15 million of private-sector investment over five years to market the region externally to businesses and talent, as well as lead on policy efforts to improve Acadiana’s economic competitiveness.
“Anita is ready to hit the ground running and brings experience, energy and strong relationships with business leaders, partners and government officials to the role,” said DDA chairman Miles Matt. “Her strategic vision for where DDA needs to go and passion to strengthen and improve our downtown corridor will be great assets to lead our organization.”
Said former DDA board member and current One Acadiana chairman Don Broussard: "Anita has been a key player in the development and success of One Acadiana, an organization that has prioritized revitalizing the core of our region as a top economic development priority. She understands the critical role downtown Lafayette's development will play in Acadiana's future success."
Begnaud, a native of Church Point, is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.