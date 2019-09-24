The Market at Broussard Commons, a community market that will offer items by local artisans, will Saturday at the Broussard Commons Shopping Center, 817 Albertson Parkway.
Owners Kim and Robert Minyard set up the market after a 5,000-square-feet suite that was once home to a fabric store closed down. Kim Minyard said they city needed a community market and they had always planned on building an exterior pavilion to host it but changed plans once the space became available.
"We've owned this shopping center for 10 years and we always planned to eventually do an exterior market, but with the turn in the economy in Broussard, we kept pushing it back," she said. "When the space became available and we saw how bad the weather has been recently, we decided to make an interior market and everything fell into place."
The response has been positive, she said, as market is almost full of merchants to sell jewelry, glass art, cypress wood art, bath and body products and food items. The Minyards hope to get the outdoor market established when the weather cools off in the fall and will be renting tent space.
They also hope to add food trucks in the future.
