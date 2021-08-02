The LAGCOE Board of Directors on Monday announced the appointment of Sara Bourque as new executive director and the promotion of Fumy Rita to director of operations and international affairs.
A Louisiana native, Bourque graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor's degree in mass communication. She has spent the past several years handling all public relations, marketing, and events for the Acadiana Realtors Association and resides in Lafayette with her husband, Beau, and two daughters.
Fumy Rita was born in Moscow, Russia, raised in Lisbon, but has roots in the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe. She graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a master's degree in international communications in 2020, and a master's in Francophone studies in 2017. She joined LAGCOE in 2019 as a programs coordinators and helped implement the Energy Leadership Program, revamp the Young Professionals of LAGCOE, and strengthen LAGCOE’s educational efforts.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead LAGCOE into the next phase of its esteemed history in the energy sector. I believe with the incredible staff and board of directors this organization is poised for an exciting future focused on innovation and progress.” Bourque said.
“I am looking forward to working with Sara on my new role. We have plans to continue expanding LAGCOE while internally rebuilding and externally transforming into a more sustainable and innovative organization which will help drive the economic growth not only of Lafayette, but of the whole energy industry,” Rita said.
Angela Cring, who served as executive director since 2012 resigned in 2020.