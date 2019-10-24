Mississippi native Lynley Jones is the women behind Behave! All Things Etiquette as a coach for businesses and others in manners, etiquette and navigating the ups and downs of life.
Jones, who has served as children’s ministry director at Asbury United Methodist Church and now teaches Lower School Christian Education at Ascension Episcopal School, is a charm school graduate of Mrs. Sealy’s Southern School of Charm and an expert on manners.
She spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
Jones also teaches etiquette to young men and women in Lafayette’s Cotillion, and her etiquette classes cover every topic from Executive Presence to Children’s Etiquette 101.
