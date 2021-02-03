Downtown Lafayette officials want to set up a steering committee regarding parking downtown and establish a parking benefit district.

Speaking during a Wednesday morning forum on parking downtown, Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, said downtown officials have spoken with Councilman Glenn Lazard on several occasions and are seeking input from residents and business owners to help address the issue following a proposal last month to double the rates and increase enforcement.

“He has already agreed that he thinks that’s an excellent idea, and he wants to champion that on downtown’s behalf,” Begnaud said.

Last month Lafayette Consolidated Government announced it would raise the hourly rate for parking downtown from 50 cents to $1 and increase enforcement to 24 hours a day. Then Mayor-President Josh Guillory held off enforcing that mandate and said he “wanted more discussion going forward,” Begnaud said.

A parking benefit district would dedicate revenue collected from parking to the areas inside the district. Currently money collected from parking meters downtown go to the LCG’s parking department, Begnaud said, with excess going into LCG's general fund.

The majority of the city’s parking meters are located downtown. A handful of meters are located near Ochsner Lafayette General in the Oil Center, Begnaud said.

