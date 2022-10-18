PHI Aviation, a Lafayette-based company that has provided helicopter services to oil companies for 40 years, has extended its contract with BP to provide helicopter transportation services for BP’s energy exploration and production efforts in the Gulf of Mexico. The 10-year, multi-aircraft agreement, which began in September, provides full-time Sikorsky S-92 support from PHI’s Houma base.
To complement the new contract, PHI and BP are also making a multi-million-dollar investment in PHI’s Houma base facilities and hangars.
“This investment will help make critical enhancements to our Gulf of Mexico support facilities, a significant piece of our operational footprint,” said Jamie Hinch, chief operating officer of PHI Aviation – Americas. “We’re committed to the South Louisiana community and our employees in the area and are excited to continue working with BP.”
This marks the second 10-year contract for PHI since 2021.
“We’re delighted to continue building on our longstanding relationship with BP,” said Keith Mullett, managing director – PHI Aviation. “This 10-year contract is not only a reflection of our mutually-beneficial relationship but another testament to PHI’s ability to provide enduring value for our customers.”
PHI transports more than 300,000 passengers in the Gulf of Mexico and more than 400,000 passengers around the world annually, according to a statement from the company.
The business began operating in 1949 and has a fleet of more than 200 helicopters spanning six continents.