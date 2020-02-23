The Howard Johnson by Wyndham hotel on the Evangeline Thruway on Lafayette’s north side was sold Friday for $1.6 million.
Hitesh and Sanam Patidar with JJSL Hospitality LLC bought the property at 2215 NW Evangeline Thruway from Babu Patel and BAPU Inc., according to documents filed Friday with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Patel’s company also owns the Vermilion River Suites, 125 Kaliste Saloom Road, which it bought in May from a Texas company for $1.75 million, land records show.
The hotel is the second along the Evangeline Thruway to change ownership in recent months. Denham Springs-based SSRP Investments bought the 140-room La Quinta Inn, 2100 NE Evangeline Thruway for $1.5 million in October.