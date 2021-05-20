Lafayette-based LHC Group has reached an agreement to purchase a company in Tucson, Arizona, company officials announced.
The expanding health care company will purchase two Casa de la Luz locations with the deal expected to be final by July 1, chairman and CEO Keith Myers said.
The expansion into the Tucson market and aligns with its co-location growth strategy to provide multiple in-home services in certain markets. The acquisition is anticipated to result in $23 million in annual revenue, a move that will not materially affect its 2021 diluted earnings per share.
“This is an outstanding opportunity to continue the Casa legacy by offering enhanced and much needed hospice services for patients and families in the Tucson region,” Myers said. “We look forward to bringing compassion and comfort, as well the high-quality level of care LHC Group is known for, to patients and their families facing tough decisions about end-of-life care.”