The months of shrinking inventory might finally be catching up with the Lafayette real estate market as the number of pending sales were nearly identical to a year ago, data shows.
Pending sales in Lafayette Parish in February were up just over 1% from a year ago and could end up being behind from the previous year by the time all deals are finalized, according to data compiled by Bill Bacque by Market Scope Consulting. It’s the second time in three months that happened after nine straight months of pending sales outpacing the previous year.
Available inventory continues to be at historically low levels, Bacque noted.
“The issue isn’t simply that there aren’t enough houses being listed,” he wrote. “Actually, the number of new listings on the market in 2021 was 10.8% greater than 2020. The problem is that sales (demand) increased by 16.3%. Based on the first two months of 2022, the scenario has not changed. Until these supply/demand forces come into closer balance, our market will remain tight with continued upward pressure on prices.”
Home sales for February still topped last year’s totals, but it was the average sale price that was the bigger story. The 351 homes sold in Lafayette Parish went for an average of $275,101, topping the average price of $261,891 for all of 2021, data shows.
In the region, the average sale price last month was $244,569, slightly ahead of last year’s $233,926, data shows.
“The dollar volume of those sales (last mont) rose by 19.6%, clearly indicative of buyers desire to purchase the maximum home that they can,” Bacque wrote.
So far this year homes have stayed on the market an average of 35 days, nearly half of the 66 days during the first two months of 2021. Homes in Lafayette Parish have sold on average in 29 days compared to 58 days a year ago.
It’s been the same around the country as real estate has surged in prices since interest rates plummeted at the start of the pandemic. National real estate company Redfin reported Wednesday that for the last two years that buyers have had half as many homes to choose from, homes are 34% more expensive and the number of homes selling for above list price Has doubled.
Due to intense bidding wars for houses, the number of homes nationwide that sold for over $100,000 over the list price between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15 has more than doubled compared to a year ago, Redfin reported.
In Acadiana, the average sale price of a home has jumped 27.5% in Acadiana and 23.5% in Lafayette Parish since February 2020, data shows. The first two months of 2020 homes were on the market an average of 93 days in Acadiana and 86 days in Lafayette Parish before being sold.