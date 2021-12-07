The total number of mortgages issued in the Lafayette area and other metros in Louisiana dipped in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.
The drop was in line with the 8% drop across the country, the largest drop in over a year, according to data released by ATTOM, a national property database, in its U.S. Residential Property Origination Report. It was the second straight drop across the country, the first time that’s happened since the pandemic began, indicating the real estate market could be cooling in many markets across the country.
“The overflow stack of work that was hitting lenders for several years shrank again in the third quarter across the U.S. amid a few emerging trends,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer at ATTOM. “It looks more and more like homeowner’s voracious appetites for refinance deals has eased notably, while purchase lending also dipped. It’s still too early to say if the trends point to major shifts in lending patterns or the broader housing market boom. But the drop-off is significant.”
Total mortgages in Lafayette were 2,874 in the third quarter, down 7% from the 3,093 in the second quarter but still up 17.4% from the 2,447 from a year ago.
Baton Rouge, with 5,470 total mortgages, was down 14% from the previous quarter and 36% from a year ago, while New Orleans-Metairie’s drop was bigger at 20.4% from the second quarter and 14.4% from a year ago. Shreveport was down 14.5% over last quarter and 16.4% from a year ago.
Among purchases, Lafayette had the smallest drop (6.7%) over last quarter among the state’s metros but had the highest increase year over year (34%) with 1,341 last quarter. The 1,438 recorded in the second quarter was the highest amount on record.
Others metros reported drops in purchases: Baton Rouge had 2,395 last quarter, down 6.8% from the previous quarter and 20% from a year ago; New Orleans-Metairie had 3,134 last quarter, down 21.4% from last quarter and 1.7% from a year ago; and Shreveport-Bossier had 1,142, down 13% from last quarter and 19% from a year ago.
Among refinances, Lafayette had the smallest dip compared to the previous quarter and the largest year-over-year gain with 1,530 last quarter, down 7.5% from the previous quarter but up 5.8% from a year ago.
Baton Rouge had 2,862 refinance mortgages, down 20.4% from the previous quarter and 41.4% from a year ago, a drop that was fifth-highest among the country’s metros. New Orleans-Metairie had 5,599 last quarter, down 19.9% from the previous quarter and 13.3% from a year ago. Shreveport had 1,697, down 15.8% from the second quarter but up by 0.1% from a year ago.
Lake Charles, which was recovering from hurricanes a year ago, had a 44% increase in mortgage lending compared to a year ago and a 71% increase in purchases.